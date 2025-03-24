Less than 1% of more than 52,000 AFU servicemen went AWOL during exercises in Britain - media

As part of the Interflex program, the United Kingdom has trained more than 52,000 Ukrainian soldiers to participate in the Russian-Ukrainian war. Among them, less than 1% of the soldiers went AWOL.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by UP.

"A small part of the more than 52,000 soldiers who have been trained with us for 2.5 years have fled. This is less than 1%. The vast majority of soldiers who come to us are extremely motivated and dedicated," said Colonel Andy Boardman, commander of Interflex.

According to a high-ranking source in Ukraine's military leadership, in 2024, only two soldiers went AWOL from exercises in the UK, and since the beginning of 2025, 12 have done so.

It should be noted that Interflex is a training program for the Ukrainian military according to the standards of the British Army.

Earlier, Estonia became another NATO country to join the Interflex training operation for Ukrainian soldiers.

