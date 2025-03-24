1 875 23
Zelenskyy: I hope Trump will realize Putin’s weakness
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he hopes that Donald Trump will realize the real weakness of Vladimir Putin and the danger of a Russian victory.
He said this in an interview with TIME magazine, Censor.NET reports.
According to him, Russia's victory will be a defeat for the United States and its current leaders.
According to Zelenskyy, Trump and his team cannot afford such a defeat, as they seek to consolidate their role in history as strong leaders capable of achieving a decent end to the war.
"That's why I don't believe in these apocalyptic scenarios. Honestly, I don't believe in them," Zelenskyy summarized.
