Zelenskyy: I hope Trump will realize Putin’s weakness

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he hopes that Donald Trump will realize the real weakness of Vladimir Putin and the danger of a Russian victory.

He said this in an interview with TIME magazine, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, Russia's victory will be a defeat for the United States and its current leaders.

According to Zelenskyy, Trump and his team cannot afford such a defeat, as they seek to consolidate their role in history as strong leaders capable of achieving a decent end to the war.

"That's why I don't believe in these apocalyptic scenarios. Honestly, I don't believe in them," Zelenskyy summarized.

