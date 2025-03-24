ENG
News Trump-Putin Relations
Zelenskyy: I hope Trump will realize Putin’s weakness

Zelenskyy names red lines in talks with Russia

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he hopes that Donald Trump will realize the real weakness of Vladimir Putin and the danger of a Russian victory.

He said this in an interview with TIME magazine, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, Russia's victory will be a defeat for the United States and its current leaders.

According to Zelenskyy, Trump and his team cannot afford such a defeat, as they seek to consolidate their role in history as strong leaders capable of achieving a decent end to the war.

"That's why I don't believe in these apocalyptic scenarios. Honestly, I don't believe in them," Zelenskyy summarized.

