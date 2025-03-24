Ukrainians in occupied territories secretly read native literature - NRC

Despite repressions and bans, residents of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine gather in "closed book clubs" to read Ukrainian literature.

This was reported by the National Resistance Center, Censor.NET reports.

"Teenagers in the temporarily occupied territories gather in secret book clubs to read Ukrainian literature. Behind closed doors, under a curtain of silence - because every meeting can cost freedom. The occupiers are burning books, erasing culture - and our children are quietly but powerfully resisting them. Their courage is stronger than any weapon," the NRC notes.

Russian occupation forces confiscate and destroy Ukrainian books in an attempt to erase cultural identity, but residents continue to spread the native word even under the threat of punishment.

"Even the smallest ray of resistance lights the way to victory," the NRC emphasizes.

