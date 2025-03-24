Zelenskyy appoints Kalashnyk as head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Mykola Kalashnyk as the head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration.

According to Censor.NET, the corresponding decree No. 176/2025 was published on the website of the head of state.

"To appoint Kalashnyk Mykola Volodymyrovych as the head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration," the document reads.

Prior to that, Kalashnyk was the acting head of the region.

As a reminder, on December 30, 2024, Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Ruslan Kravchenko from the post of head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration.

On March 11, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the appointment of Mykola Kalashnyk as the head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration.