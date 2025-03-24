2 817 29
Trump promises to impose 25% tariffs on all countries that buy oil from Venezuela
U.S. President Donald Trump said that starting April 2, he will impose a 25% duty on goods from countries that buy oil or gas from Venezuela.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.
"Any country that buys oil and/or gas from Venezuela will have to pay a 25% duty to the United States on any trade they do with our country," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
He noted that Washington is taking this step for a number of reasons, including the fact that Venezuela is sending "tens of thousands of criminals" to the United States under the guise of immigrants.
