ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9056 visitors online
News Trump’s policies
2 817 29

Trump promises to impose 25% tariffs on all countries that buy oil from Venezuela

Trump on customs tariffs

U.S. President Donald Trump said that starting April 2, he will impose a 25% duty on goods from countries that buy oil or gas from Venezuela.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"Any country that buys oil and/or gas from Venezuela will have to pay a 25% duty to the United States on any trade they do with our country," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He noted that Washington is taking this step for a number of reasons, including the fact that Venezuela is sending "tens of thousands of criminals" to the United States under the guise of immigrants.

Read more: Trust in US depends on Trump’s decision on Ukraine - Sikorski

Author: 

Venezuela (10) oil (252) duty (54) Trump (1390)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 