Occupiers dropped explosives from drone in Shalyhyne, Sumy region, wounding two people
On the afternoon of Monday, March 24, Russian invaders dropped explosives from a drone on a street in the village of Shalyhyne, Shostka district, Sumy region.
This is reported by the Prosecutor's Office of the Sumy region, Censor.NET informs.
As a result of the enemy attack, local residents were injured - a 27-year-old man and his 46-year-old mother. The victims were hospitalized.
Prosecutors in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies are currently documenting the consequences of the shelling.
A pre-trial investigation is underway into the fact that the occupiers committed war crimes (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
