The procurement of weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine through the State Border Guard Service from the Polish company PHU Lechmar Sp. z o.o. resulted in UAH 26.5 billion in receivables and UAH 1.7 billion in overdue deliveries.

This was reported by People`s Deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Censor.NET reports.

"Do you remember the story of the UAH 23 billion purchase for the Armed Forces being transferred to the border guards? Back then, we made a request and wrote that there was a risk in the supply, as the Ministry of Defence had already had a negative experience with this company, PHULechmar Sp.z.o.o. The opponents assured us all that everything would be fine. The company is reliable and "it's all activists who are bringing treason to protect the plant," the People`s Deputy wrote in a telegram.

Zheleznyak sent a request to the State Border Guard Service to fulfil PHULechmar's contracts.





So here's what we have:

As of 10 March, the receivable on these loans was UAH 26.5 billion Almost UAH 1.7 billion in late deliveries This is already 30% of all such violations by the State Border Guard Service (UAH 5.65 billion as of 17.03) The state has fulfilled all its obligations to the company (100% prepayment).

