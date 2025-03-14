Bankova’s new media empire: Hundreds of millions from budget and property of traitors - investigation. VIDEO

The new media outlet "We - Ukraine", which did not exist "yesterday", now receives hundreds of millions of hryvnias from the state budget. And its owner is a man who had neither wealth nor experience in journalism. However, within a year, he became the owner of a media empire on the level of the oligarchs.

This is the subject of an investigation by the "Zaliznyi Nardep" TV channel.

Watch Censor.NET to find out who is behind the rapid rise of the "We - Ukraine" media outlet and what hundreds of millions of hryvnias from the state budget are spent on during a full-scale war.

"This is not just a story of how to create your own channel. We have already seen this from the authorities. This is a story of how to make your own media empire of two channels and three more radio stations for hundreds of millions of hryvnias from the budget, orders from the winners of state tenders and state-owned companies and.... at the expense of property from traitors.....

My team and I took a closer look. We found direct links to the President's Office and even sources of funding from state-owned companies on "instructions". And you and I paid for it. By the way, a couple of hundred million again soon. For the business that the Presidential Office will have before, during and after the elections," said MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

