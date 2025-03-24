Trump: US is now talking about issue of territories and ownership of Ukrainian power plants

U.S. President Donald Trump said that the United States has agreed with Ukraine on an agreement on rare earth resources.

He said this during a meeting with the government, Censor.NET reports.

Trump said he expects to sign an agreement with Ukraine on minerals in the near future.

"We have agreed with Ukraine on an agreement on rare earth minerals. We will sign it soon. Now we are talking about the territory," the American president said.

Also, according to Trump, the United States is discussing with Ukraine the possibility of American firms acquiring Ukrainian power plants, Reuters reports.

Earlier it was reported that Donald Trump's administration wants to change the terms of the minerals agreement with Ukraine. Washington wants to tighten economic requirements.

Earlier, during a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trump proposed to transfer Ukrainian nuclear power plants to American management.

Washington is ready to take over the management of Ukrainian nuclear power plants to end Russia's war against Ukraine, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said.