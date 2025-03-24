UK and French military leaders discuss plans for "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine

The Chiefs of the General Staff and the service branches of the United Kingdom and France met in London on March 24 to discuss the efforts of the "coalition of the willing" to support Ukraine’s future security.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda.

The heads of the general staffs, armies, navies and air forces of Britain and France discussed efforts to "intensify the European response to the situation in Ukraine, as well as the growing defense partnership between the countries."

"Today's discussions will help shape the future of British-French military cooperation, as well as our joint efforts to support Ukraine with military assistance now and after the conclusion of the peace agreement," commented British Chief of Defence Staff Tony Radakin.

He also emphasized that Britain and France, as the leading nuclear powers in Europe, are "stepping up their efforts to build a stronger and deeper partnership."

According to Bloomberg, France and Britain are negotiating with 37 countries to form a "coalition of the willing."