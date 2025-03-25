ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 905940 people (+1180 per day), 10 425 tanks, 25 190 artillery systems, 21 670 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 905,940 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 25.03.25 are approximately:

personnel - about 905940 (+1180) people,

tanks - 10425 (+5) units,

armoured combat vehicles - 21670 (+18) units,

artillery systems - 25190 (+61) units,

MLRS - 1341 (+3) units,

air defence systems - 1117 (+0) units,

aircraft - 370 (+0) units,

helicopters - 335 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 30759 (+118),

cruise missiles - 3121 (+0),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) unit,

automotive vehicles and tank trucks - 41824 (+98) units,

special equipment - 3785 (+0)

Знищення російської армії 24 березня

