More than 80% of Kupiansk has been damaged due to Russian shelling – CMA

Currently, more than 80% of Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, is damaged or destroyed due to constant enemy attacks.

This was stated by the head of the Kupiansk City Military Administration (CMA), Andrii Besedin, Censor.NET reports citing Suspilne Kharkiv.

According to him, constant attacks by the Russian army were recorded last weekend. The attacks were carried out with artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, guided aerial bombs and drones. On March 22 and 23, Russian troops damaged more than 15 private homes and critical infrastructure.

On March 19, the Russian Federation dropped 31 guided aerial bombs on Kupiansk. Two people were killed and three others were injured. The shelling damaged power substations, transformers, gas networks, a hospital and residential buildings.

"This is a very serious terrorist act. There are terrible consequences, direct hits, a transformer substation and an electricity substation were damaged. Power engineers and our utility companies are working 24/7 to restore the power.

At the time of the attack, 12 settlements were without power, including the entire town of Kupiansk. As of today, electricity has been restored to six of them, where more than 900 people live. Another six settlements, including Kupiansk, are partially without power," noted Besedin.