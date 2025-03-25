Umierov on results of talks in Saudi Arabia: We agreed to ensure safe navigation and complete ban on strikes on energy infrastructure

Ukraine and the United States held bilateral technical consultations that focused on the security of energy and critical infrastructure, safe navigation in the Black Sea, as well as the release and return of our prisoners and children.

This was announced by Defense Minister Rustem Umierov following the talks in Saudi Arabia, Censor.NET reports.

Read more: Trump stood up for advisor Waltz after Signal chat scandal: He’s learned his lesson

Umierov named the key results of the meeting:

All parties agreed to ensure safe navigation (shipping), stop the use of force, and prevent the use of commercial vessels for military purposes in the Black Sea. The Ukrainian side emphasizes that Russia's movement of its warships beyond the Eastern part of the Black Sea will be considered a violation of the spirit of this agreement and will be viewed as a violation of the obligation to ensure freedom of navigation in the Black Sea and a threat to Ukraine's national security. In this case, Ukraine will have every right to exercise its right to self-defense. All parties agree to implement the presidential agreement on a complete ban on attacks on the energy infrastructure of Ukraine and Russia. All sides welcome the involvement of third countries to support the implementation of the energy and maritime agreements. All parties will continue to work toward a sustainable and lasting peace. The U.S. reaffirmed its support for facilitating the exchange of prisoners of war, the release of civilian detainees, and the return of forcibly removed Ukrainian children.

"For the effective implementation of the agreements, it is important to hold additional technical consultations as soon as possible to agree on all the details and technical aspects of the implementation, monitoring and control of the agreements," Umierov said.