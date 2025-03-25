United States is holding "deep discussions" with Ukraine and Russia on resolving war, "great progress" has been made — Trump

US President Donald Trump has said that "great progress" has been made in negotiations with Ukraine and Russia on a peaceful settlement of the war.

Trump said this at a briefing, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, Russia and Ukraine will agree on a ceasefire at sea.

"Other countries will be involved in the process of monitoring the ceasefire," Trump said.

He noted that the United States will consider Russian demands for sanctions relief to comply with the truce with Ukraine in the Black Sea, which were previously published by the Kremlin.

According to him, there are five or six Russian demands for a truce on the table now, and America is working on the relevant documents.

He also claimed that "great progress" has been made, but noted that there is a huge animosity between the countries because "they agreed on something and that agreement was violated."

"We are having deep discussions with Russia and Ukraine. And I would say that it's going well, but it's a situation that should never happen. That's all I can say. But there are very extensive and detailed conversations going on with both sides now.... As you have probably already realized, there is a lot of hatred (between Ukraine and Russia - ed.). And this gives us the opportunity to come together, to become mediators, arbitrators, and see if we can stop it. And I think we will. It will be stopped," Trump added.

This story has been updated...