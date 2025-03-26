Strength of Ukrainian resistance to Russian military aggression is underestimated, - CIA Director Ratcliffe

The strength with which Ukrainians resist Russian military aggression is underestimated.

This was stated by CIA Director John Ratcliffe at a hearing in the US Senate, Censor.NET reports citing NV.

"With the regard to Ukrainian resistance, the Ukrainian people and Ukrainian military have been underestimated for a period of several years now. I’m convinced, from my reflections and from an intelligence standpoint, that they will fight with their bare hands if they have to—if they don’t have terms that are acceptable for an enduring peace." CIA director said.

