Russians have advanced in Toretsk and Mali Shcherbaky, Zaporizhzhia region - DeepState. MAP
Russian occupiers are making advances in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.
This was reported by analysts of the DeepState monitoring project, Censor.NET reports.
"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced in Toretsk (Donetsk region) and Mali Shcherbaky (Zaporizhzhia region)," the statement said.
