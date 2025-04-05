ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11300 visitors online
News Updated DeepState maps
6 075 10

Russians have advanced in Toretsk and Mali Shcherbaky, Zaporizhzhia region - DeepState. MAP

Russian occupiers are making advances in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

This was reported by analysts of the DeepState monitoring project, Censor.NET reports.

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced in Toretsk (Donetsk region) and Mali Shcherbaky (Zaporizhzhia region)," the statement said.

enemy advance

enemy advance

See more: Russians have advances in Toretsk and near Kamianske - DeepState. MAP

Author: 

Zaporizka region (1189) Donetska region (3629) military actions (2273) Toretsk (221) Bakhmutskyy district (238) Vasylivskyy district (29) Mali Shcherbaky (3) DeepState (81)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 