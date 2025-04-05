145 clashes on frontline in day. Most of them in Pokrovsk and Lyman directions - General Staff. MAP

The defense forces repelled 39 enemy attacks in the Liman and 40 in the Pokrovsk sectors yesterday.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile attack on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements using one missile, as well as 107 air strikes, including 171 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 6,353 attacks, including 105 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 2,737 kamikaze drones to attack.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, in the areas of Krasnopillia, Prokhody, Stepok, Uhrody, Lisne, Miropilske, Zemliane in the Sumy region; Zolochiv, Udy, Dubivka in the Kharkiv region; Pokrovsk, Sukhyi Yar, Hrodivka, Vasylivka, Udachne, Uspenivka, Bahatyr, Komar, Novopil in the Donetsk region; Novodarivka, Huliaypole, Pavlivka in the Zaporizhzhia region; Havrylivka in the Kherson region.

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

Four firefights took place in the Kharkiv sector yesterday in the areas of Vovchansk, Fiholivka, and in the direction of Kamianka.

Four occupants' attacks were registered in the Kupiansk sector over the last day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Holubivka, Nova Kruhlyakivka, and Zahryzove.

Combat in the East

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 39 times. They tried to advance toward Novomykhailivka, Katerynivka, Hrekivka, Olhivka, Novoserhiivka, Nove, and near Nadia.

In the Siversk sector, three firefights took place near Bilohorivka and in the direction of Verkhnekamianske yesterday. All the enemy's attempts to advance were successfully repelled by Ukrainian troops.

In the Kramatorsk sector, one fire took place in the vicinity of Kurdiumivka yesterday.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out 20 attacks in the areas of Krymske, Dachne, Toretsk, Leonidivka, and in the direction of Diliyivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 40 aggressor attacks near Andriivka, Sukha Balka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Uspenivka, Shevchenko, Nadiya, Tarasivka, and in the directions of Oleksandropol, Stara Mykolaivka, Kotlyarivka, Bohdanivka, and Muravka.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian troops repelled six enemy attacks near Rozlyv, Kostiantynopil, Rozdolne, and in the direction of Bahatyry.

Situation in the South and North

The enemy attacked the positions of our defenders twice, in the area of Novosilka and in the direction of Novopol in the Hulyaypole direction.

In the Orikhiv sector, in the areas of Mali Shcherbaky and Stepove, the invaders made four futile attacks on the positions of our defenders.

In the Prydniprovsk sector, the enemy did not conduct any offensive actions.

In the Kursk sector, our troops repelled 18 enemy attacks yesterday. The enemy made 362 artillery attacks, eight of which were from multiple launch rocket systems. They also carried out 13 air strikes, during which 20 guided aerial bombs were dropped.

There were no signs of enemy offensive groups forming in the Volyn and Polissia sectors.

Strikes against the enemy

Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, actively undermining the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Yesterday, the aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 17 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, four control points, and six enemy artillery systems.

In total, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1390 people over the past day. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed 13 tanks, 20 armored combat vehicles, 67 artillery systems, a multiple launch rocket system, one air defense system, 105 operational and tactical UAVs, 113 vehicles, a unit of special equipment, and a heavy flamethrower system of the occupiers.

