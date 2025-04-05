Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 922,340 people (+1,390 per day), 10,541 tanks, 25,730 artillery systems, 21,952 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
The Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 922,340 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.
"Due to the constant receipt of updated intelligence data, it became necessary to adjust some positions of total enemy losses - UAVs and cruise missiles. The total figure has been adjusted, and losses for the day are reported as usual," the General Staff noted.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 05.04.25 are approximately
personnel - about 922340 (+1390) people,
tanks - 10541 (+13) units
armored combat vehicles - 21952 (+20) units
artillery systems - 25730 (+67) units,
MLRS - 1350 (+1) units,
air defense systems - 1124 (+1) units
airplanes - 370 (+0) units
helicopters - 335 (+0) units,
UAVs of operational and tactical level - 31778 (+105),
cruise missiles - 3130 (+0),
ships/boats - 28 (+0) units
submarines - 1 (+0) units,
motor vehicles and tank trucks - 42954 (+113) units
special equipment - 3788 (+1)
