Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 922,340 people (+1,390 per day), 10,541 tanks, 25,730 artillery systems, 21,952 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 922,340 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

"Due to the constant receipt of updated intelligence data, it became necessary to adjust some positions of total enemy losses - UAVs and cruise missiles. The total figure has been adjusted, and losses for the day are reported as usual," the General Staff noted.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 05.04.25 are approximately

personnel - about 922340 (+1390) people,

tanks - 10541 (+13) units

armored combat vehicles - 21952 (+20) units

artillery systems - 25730 (+67) units,

MLRS - 1350 (+1) units,

air defense systems - 1124 (+1) units

airplanes - 370 (+0) units

helicopters - 335 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 31778 (+105),

cruise missiles - 3130 (+0),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 42954 (+113) units

special equipment - 3788 (+1)

