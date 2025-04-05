Our drones destroyed over 77 thousand enemy targets in March,- Syrskyi

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi held a monthly working meeting on the development of unmanned systems.

According to him, unmanned technologies play a key role in modern warfare. With their help, the Defense Forces are now effectively destroying the enemy and its equipment, almost equal to the share of artillery damage.

"And most importantly, by increasing the role of drones on the battlefield, we are saving the lives of our servicemen," Syrskyi said.

He also heard a report from the Unmanned Systems Command. In March, more than 77,000 enemy targets were engaged and destroyed using various types of drones, which is 10 percent more than in February.

"We continue to increase the number and capabilities of fiber-optic drones. Unmanned systems with a kill range of 20 km are already operating at the front.

There is also a positive result in destroying enemy reconnaissance UAVs of the operational and tactical level by our air defense systems and interceptor drones. Thus, about a thousand reconnaissance drones were neutralized in a month. We continue this work," the Commander-in-Chief emphasizes.

Special attention is paid to countering enemy unmanned systems. New electronic warfare systems are currently being introduced to protect our servicemen. The number of short-range electronic warfare systems has been significantly increased.

"The combat commanders of the "Birds of Magyara" UAV unit, the 3rd Assault Brigade, and others made presentations and proposals. Unmanned systems are developing rapidly, so we have to keep abreast of technological innovations and implement and scale up all the best practices in the use of UAVs.

In the war of technology, we have to be one step ahead of the enemy," summarizes Syrskyi.