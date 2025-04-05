NATO is not participating in negotiations to end war in Ukraine - Rutte

The North Atlantic Alliance is not involved in negotiations to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in an interview with NV, Censor.NET reports.

"... we as NATO are not involved in these negotiations. They are really led by the United States together with Ukraine and the Russians. I am glad that the US has moved this issue forward, and these talks are now underway," he said.

Rutte noted that the talks are moving slowly, not because of Ukraine but because of Russia, and "the ball is clearly in Russia's court now."

The Secretary General also emphasized that NATO, as a separate organization, has no "red lines" in the negotiations, as it is not a party to this process.

I think that NATO does not have its own red lines because we are not part of this process. But, of course, in general, we want Ukraine to be a proud sovereign state moving forward. This is what we all want. It has to be a just and lasting peace. Putin should never try to do this again," he added.

