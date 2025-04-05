Enemy tries to attack in Kupiansk direction with small infantry groups - 116th Separate Mechanized Brigade

Currently, Russian troops in the Kupiansk direction are operating in small infantry groups without using large armored vehicles.

Andriy Rubtsov, head of the communications department of the 116th separate mechanized brigade, told this on Army TV on the evening of April 4, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, we are talking about 2-3 enemy personnel who are trying to approach the positions of the Defense Forces, but thanks to the coordinated work of our military, the Russians do not succeed.

In particular, the host asked about the nature of the mines and sapper barriers in this area, and also clarified whether the enemy's manpower or robotic systems are mining.

"As of now, enemy manpower is being used, but from time to time remote mining is being used," the military replied.

He also added that the enemy continues to exert pressure, but the Defense Forces manage to give a decent fight back.