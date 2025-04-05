Russians attacked village in Kharkiv region with 4 FPV drones. PHOTOS
Today, on 5 April, Russian troops attacked the village of Ivashky in the Zolochiv district of the Kharkiv region with four FPV drones.
This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synehubov, Censor.NET reports.
As noted, two private houses, outbuildings, and power grids were damaged as a result of the hit.
"Fortunately, there were no casualties. The shelling of the village in the Kharkiv region continues for the third day in a row," added the head of the RMA.
