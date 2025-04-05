616 children killed and over 1,863 injured in Ukraine as result of Russian armed aggression

In Ukraine, more than 2,479 children have suffered as a result of Russia's full-scale armed aggression. As of the morning of April 5, 2025, according to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 616 children were killed, and more than 1863 were injured of varying severity.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, children were most affected in the following regions: Donetsk - 636, Kharkiv - 480, Kherson - 202, Dnipro - 226, Kyiv - 136, Zaporizhzhia - 170, Mykolaiv - 118, Sumy - 115.

In particular, in the last few days:

On April 4, the shelling of Kryvyi Rih killed 9 children - two girls aged 7 and 15 and seven boys aged 3, 7, 9, 14, 15 and 16, and injured 11 children - six girls aged 8 months, 2, 3, 7, 14, 15 and 5 boys aged 3 months, 4, 8, 11.

On April 3, a 12-year-old girl died, and two girls aged 12 and 17 were injured as a result of shelling in Kharkiv.

On April 2, an 8-year-old boy and a 6-year-old girl were injured as a result of the shelling of Kryvyi Rih.

On April 2, a 10-year-old boy was injured as a result of shelling in Kharkiv.

