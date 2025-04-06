Russian ballistic attack on Kyiv: non-residential buildings in three districts are burning, 3 people are injured (updated)

As a result of the morning rocket attack on Kyiv, fires broke out in non-residential buildings in the Obolon, Darnytskyi, and Solomianskyi districts.

This was announced by Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, there are three victims in the Darnytsia district. Eight cars were also damaged.

Rescuers are dealing with the aftermath of the attack.

"In the Obolon district, where a fire broke out in an office center as a result of an enemy attack, the building was partially destroyed. Rescuers are working at the scene," Klitschko added later.

Earlier, it was reported that there were explosions in Kyiv, the enemy attacked with ballistic missiles: 2 people were hospitalised, there were fires. It was also noted that the Russian Federation launched Kalibr from the Black Sea and took off with Tu-95MS.