Defence forces regain positions near Vidrodzhennia and Dniproenerhiia - DeepState. MAP

The defence forces managed to push back the Russians near Pokrovsk, while the occupiers advanced near Nadiivka and Sukha Balka.

This was reported by DeepState, Censor.NET informs.

"The Defence Forces have regained positions near Vidrodzhennia and Dniproenerhiia. The enemy advanced near Nadiivka and Sukha Balka," the statement said.

Dniproenerhia



Nadiivka



Sukha Balka