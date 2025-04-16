Defence forces regain positions near Vidrodzhennia and Dniproenerhiia - DeepState. MAP
The defence forces managed to push back the Russians near Pokrovsk, while the occupiers advanced near Nadiivka and Sukha Balka.
This was reported by DeepState, Censor.NET informs.
"The Defence Forces have regained positions near Vidrodzhennia and Dniproenerhiia. The enemy advanced near Nadiivka and Sukha Balka," the statement said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password