Biden spoke out for first time about Trump’s work: New administration has caused so much damage and so much destruction
Former US President Joe Biden has criticised the work of the Trump administration, pointing to significant damage and destruction.
Biden said this at the Conference of Advocates, Counsellors and Representatives of Persons with Disabilities (ACRD), Censor.NET reports citing CNN.
"In fewer than 100 days, this new administration has made so much damage and so much destruction. It’s kind of breathtaking," he noted
In addition, the former president recalled the reduction in the number of federal employees, citing this as the reason for the malfunctioning of the Social Security Administration website and the inability of people to log in to their accounts.
He also emphasised the importance of protecting the Social Security programme, while many Democrats are holding a nationwide protest against the proposed cuts to the programme.
It is worth adding that this was Biden's first public speech since the end of his presidential term in January this year.
After Biden's speech, the Trump administration's Social Security Administration accused the former president of "lying to Americans". In particular, the Social Security Administration's social media account X made five posts with the following theses:
- none of the Social Security offices were permanently closed, and half of the technology department was not dismissed;
- the administration said it was taking "smart steps to transform how we serve the public", including artificial intelligence tools and updated phone services;
- Biden was accused of revealing billions of dollars in illegal payments between fiscal years 2015 and 2022;
- the post says that "Trump has repeatedly promised to protect the Social Security system and provide higher wages for seniors by ending the taxation of Social Security benefits";
- in fiscal year 2024, more than 2 million illegal immigrants received Social Security numbers.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password