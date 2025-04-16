Rubio, Witkoff to visit Paris for Ukraine talks - Politico

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff will travel to Paris this week for talks.

Politico writes about it, citing sources, Censor.NET reports.

For example, Witkoff will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron, and Rubio will talk to his French counterpart, Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot.

The two sides will discuss Ukraine, Iran, and trade relations after Trump's threats of tariffs.

Rubio will be in Paris this week and then head to Africa.

Earlier, Witkoff held talks with dictator Putin and called them"compelling".

Several senior officials of US President Donald Trump, including US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg, are urging him to be more careful in his dealings with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

