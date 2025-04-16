North Korean troops on side of Russian Federation have mastered drone and electronic warfare tactics - DIU

North Korean troops participating in hostilities on the side of Russia in the Kursk direction have learned to use drones and electronic warfare.

This was reported in an interview with NHK by the representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Andrii Cherniak, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, despite the initial heavy losses, the DPRK troops adapted to the conditions of modern warfare, switched to small groups, and adopted Russian tactics.

"Unfortunately, we can talk about evolution, about the successful training of the North Korean military," Chernyak said.

According to the DIU, North Korea has already lost about 5,000 troops, and another 6,000 remain in the Kursk direction. They are used as assault units, and despite the language barrier, they receive tasks and are fixed in their positions without constant communication with the Russians.

Chernyak also noted that North Korea supplies Russia with missiles and half of its artillery shells, and the accuracy of North Korean missiles has increased significantly. He also added that Russia could use DPRK soldiers in a possible offensive against the Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

According to him, the DPRK will use the combat experience gained to train its own military.

According to the representative of the DIU, the participation of North Korean troops poses a threat not only to Ukraine but also to the countries of the Asia-Pacific region.

