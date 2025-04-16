Denmark plans to send its soldiers to Ukraine for training

The Danish Armed Forces intend to send several teams of soldiers to Ukraine to participate in short-term training courses.

This was stated by the Commander of the Danish Land Forces, Major General Peter Boysen, in an interview with TV 2, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the purpose of the trip is to gain practical experience in modern warfare, in particular in the use of drones and electronic warfare. The teams will be formed from different regiments of the Danish army. The soldiers will be unarmed and deployed far from the front line, probably near Lviv.

"We are sending several teams there to see what experience the Ukrainians have firsthand. So come and get this experience," said Mr. Boysen.

He also said that he had personally visited Ukraine twice in recent months, and that courses for the Danish military could start this summer and last from one to two weeks.

The initiative has already provoked a reaction from Moscow. The Russian embassy in Denmark said that such participation "draws Denmark deeper into the conflict" and "provokes further escalation."

However, the Danish military leadership emphasizes that the soldiers will not take part in hostilities.

