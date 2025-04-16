Italy transferred first €25 million tranche to Ukraine as part of €125 million package for restoration of country’s energy system

Within the framework of a joint initiative with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the total cost of which is 200 million euros, the Italian government transferred the first tranche of 25 million euros to Ukraine to restore the energy system.

It is reported that the funds are intended for the state-owned company Ukrhydroenergo and are aimed at implementing urgent measures to restore access to energy supply, strengthen power grids and provide vital services in the most affected regions.

"This initial funding is a concrete signal of Italy’s strong support for Ukraine’s energy sector, which has come under severe strain due to the war. The country’s recovery begins with electricity, heat, and basic services — the things that bring communities together and make them resilient," said Italy’s Ambassador to Ukraine, Carlo Formosa.

As noted, this contribution is part of a broader package of Italian assistance worth 125 million euros aimed at energy security and reconstruction of Ukraine in cooperation with Ukrainian institutions and international partners, the embassy added.

