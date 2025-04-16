Lubinets and Qatari Foreign Minister discuss return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets met with Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi in Qatar to discuss the return of Ukrainian children and civilians from the occupied territories and Russia.

Lubinets said this in a telegram, Censor.NET reports.

The Ombudsman emphasized that Qatar is a reliable partner of Ukraine in returning children and supporting their families.

"I am working in Qatar. I had an important meeting with the State Minister of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi. The key issues discussed were the return of Ukrainian children and civilians from the TOT and the Russian Federation, as well as areas of further cooperation in the humanitarian sphere," the statement said.

Read more: Three minors killed 19-year-old boy in Ivano-Frankivsk - National Police

Lubinets also emphasized that Qatar plays a key and important role as an intermediary in the return of Ukrainian children!

"Ukraine is sincerely grateful to this State for its comprehensive humanitarian support! This is a manifestation of true leadership, solidarity and humanity. Thank you for the partnership that saves lives!" - added the Ombudsman.