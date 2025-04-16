Three minors killed 19-year-old boy in Ivano-Frankivsk - National Police
Police in Ivano-Frankivsk region have identified minors involved in the murder of a local resident.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.
As noted, the body of the 19-year-old victim with stab wounds was found by police on the outskirts of Ivano-Frankivsk, near the Vovchynetsky Hills.
"The police identified three minor boys involved in the crime in a matter of minutes. Two of them were detained in accordance with the procedural procedure," the statement said.
Investigators of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Police Investigation Department opened criminal proceedings under paragraphs 4, 12, part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
"Police are currently working with the detainee. Details will follow later," the police added.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password