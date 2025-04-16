Three minors killed 19-year-old boy in Ivano-Frankivsk - National Police

Police in Ivano-Frankivsk region have identified minors involved in the murder of a local resident.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

As noted, the body of the 19-year-old victim with stab wounds was found by police on the outskirts of Ivano-Frankivsk, near the Vovchynetsky Hills.

"The police identified three minor boys involved in the crime in a matter of minutes. Two of them were detained in accordance with the procedural procedure," the statement said.

Investigators of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Police Investigation Department opened criminal proceedings under paragraphs 4, 12, part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

See more: Murder of ex-vice mayor of Kamianske Plakhotnik: suspect detained in Lviv region. PHOTOS

"Police are currently working with the detainee. Details will follow later," the police added.