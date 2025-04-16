Russia has asked the United States to allow it to purchase Boeing aircraft using Russian assets frozen in the West after the cessation of hostilities in Ukraine. Although this request is not a condition for a ceasefire, Moscow is aware that without a ceasefire, it will be impossible to use these funds to buy the planes.

Bloomberg writes about this, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the agreement on the purchase of aircraft may be part of the easing of sanctions in the event of a cessation of hostilities.

National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes emphasized that the United States will not discuss any economic obligations with Russia until there is a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Watch more: Ukrainian aviation strikes at occupiers’ headquarters in Tyotkino, Kursk region. VIDEO

The State Department and Boeing declined to comment. The Russian dictator's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, did not respond to journalists' requests.

There are about five billion dollars worth of Russian assets in the U.S. Together with its allies, the United States has frozen $280 billion in reserves of the Central Bank of Russia, with more than two-thirds of this amount in the European Union.

Earlier, the Russian Federation publicly asked the United States to lift sanctions against Aeroflot and restore direct flights between Russia and the United States. However, the US has not publicly responded to the proposal.

Russia's sovereign wealth fund has allocated $3.7 billion to buy back aircraft from international leasing companies to settle claims. Foreign aircraft account for approximately 40% of the Russian fleet.