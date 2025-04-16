EU is discussing sending military advisors to Ukraine, - European Commission spokesperson Hipper

The European Union is discussing the possibility of sending military advisers to Ukraine to organize training for the Armed Forces of Ukraine .

The European Commission spokeswoman Anitta Hipper said this during a briefing on April 16 in Brussels, answering a question from the European Parliament, Censor.NET reports.

The spokeswoman confirmed that the issue of sending EU troops to Ukraine was discussed on April 14 at a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg.

"Indeed, this issue is being discussed, but the main thing here is to support Ukraine and strengthen it as much as possible. There are also ongoing discussions on adaptation to the mission, but I cannot share any further information at this time," said Hipper.

She also did not answer whether the deployment of the EU training mission in Ukraine is planned after the establishment of a truce in the war between Russia and Ukraine, or whether it is possible during the ongoing hostilities.

Earlier it was reported that the Danish Armed Forces intend to send several teams of soldiers to Ukraine to participate in short-term training courses.