Lecornu to meet with Hegseth in Washington, D.C., to discuss war in Ukraine - Politico

On Thursday, April 17, French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu will travel to Washington to meet with Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth. The meeting will focus on Russia's war against Ukraine.

This is reported by Politico with reference to a French official, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that the defense ministers will discuss the situation in the Middle East, Russia's war against Ukraine, the Indo-Pacific region and the NATO summit in June this year.

Read more: Ukraine has demonstrated constructiveness in cooperation with United States, - Foreign Ministry spokesman Tykhyi

Lecorneau also intends to inform his American counterpart about the current military planning for security guarantees for Ukraine under the leadership of France and the United Kingdom.

"The ministers will discuss the June NATO summit in The Hague, where leaders are expected to raise the Alliance's defense spending target," the publication writes.

In addition, Lecornu is scheduled to meet with US Presidential Special Representative for Ukraine Keith Kellogg and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.