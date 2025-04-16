Ukraine has demonstrated constructiveness in cooperation with United States, - Foreign Ministry spokesman Tykhyi

Ukraine is convinced that there will be more rounds of negotiations between our country, Russia and the United States, as we are interested in achieving peace. However, we need to increase pressure on Moscow.

This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi at a briefing, Censor.NET reports.

He emphasized that constant work between the countries continues, as Ukraine is interested in peace like no other.

"Ukraine has demonstrated its constructiveness when it comes to cooperation with the United States. And we are counting on constructive behavior from the Russian side. But so far we see only terror. We are convinced that it is necessary to increase pressure on Moscow so that Moscow begins to take peace seriously, instead of ignoring proposals and disregarding not only Ukraine, but also the United States and other international partners who call for peace," he emphasized.

Tychy noted that Russia has already violated the "energy" ceasefire more than 30 times.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman noted that over the past two days, the enemy has damaged three energy facilities. In particular, transformers in Mykolaiv and Kherson regions, as well as a power line in Poltava region.

What preceded it

On March 11, another round of talks between Ukraine and the United States took place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Back then, Ukraine agreed to an immediate temporary ceasefire - in exchange, Washington decided to resume aid and intelligence sharing. Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a 30-day ceasefire would work for the entire front line if Russia agreed to it.

Later, on March 18, Trump spoke with Putin. They discussed the 30-day truce proposed by the United States. Putin demanded that Ukraine stop mobilizing and rearming the Armed Forces during this time.

After the conversation, the parties reported that Putin allegedly supported the idea of Russia and Ukraine mutually refusing to strike energy infrastructure for 30 days.

The next day, March 19, Trump spoke with Zelenskyy. The US president shared with the Ukrainian leader the details of his conversation with Putin.

Zelenskyy said he was ready to support an end to strikes on energy and other civilian infrastructure.

Subsequently, the US agreed with Ukraine and Russia to ban strikes in the Black Sea.However, Russian officials said that an agreed ceasefire at sea in the Black Sea depends on the easing of sanctions. In addition, Russia is imposing conditions that contradict the US statement.

Russia also continues massive attacks on Ukraine's civilian and energy infrastructure.