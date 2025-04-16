40 people still remain in Toretsk, no undamaged buildings are left in city – RMA

About 40 people still remain in Toretsk, where all the buildings were destroyed. They refuse to leave.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration (RMA) Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Now there are about 40 people in Toretsk and about 140 people in the community. It is almost impossible for civilians to get into the city, because all access roads are being shot at, and the active phase of the war is going on in the city itself... There is not a single building in the city that is intact," Filashkin said.

He added that it is only thanks to Ukrainian soldiers that those who remain in the city receive drinking water, food packages, and medicine.

"This is all (humanitarian aid - Ed.) thanks to the support of the military. They are also persuading people in the city to leave, but people do not want to leave," said the head of the RMA.