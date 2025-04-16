Three people injured as result of shelling of Zarichne and Lyman in Donetsk region

On April 16, three people were injured in the shelling of Zarichne village of the Lyman community and the city of Lyman in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by Anastasiia Medviedeva, a spokeswoman for the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports citing SuspilneDonbas.

"At 10:30 a.m., Russian troops fired on the village of Zarichne of the Lyman community. As a result, a 71-year-old local resident sustained mine-blast and craniocerebral injuries and shrapnel wounds. At 1:15 p.m., Russian troops repeated the attack on the settlement, resulting in a 61-year-old man being hospitalized with mine-blast trauma, shrapnel wounds, bruises and contusion. The type of weapon is being established," the spokeswoman said.

Medviedeva also clarified that at 14:40, Russian troops struck Lyman with a UAV, probably a Molniia-2.

"A 70-year-old resident of Lyman was injured as a result of the hit to a residential building," she added.