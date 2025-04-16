Occupiers attacked Nikopol district with kamikaze drones and artillery: 9-storey apartment burned, utilities and cars were damaged. PHOTOS

During the day on 16 April, the Russian military attacked Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with kamikaze drones 9 times, and also fired with heavy artillery.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the enemy hit Nikopol, Marhanets and Pokrovske communities.



As a result of the shelling, an apartment in a nine-storey building caught fire. Rescuers extinguished the fire. Windows in other houses were smashed.



Utilities and cars were also damaged. No people were injured.

