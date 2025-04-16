Lithuanian Foreign Minister Budrys fears that Russia will massively attack Ukraine on Easter: There could be something even worse

Russia may launch a brutal attack on Ukraine on Easter.

This was stated by Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

Budrys expressed concern about possible new violent attacks by Russia on Ukraine in connection with the Easter holidays.

After the terrorist attack on Sumy on Palm Sunday, he noted that this could be just the beginning of more terrible attacks by the Kremlin, especially on Easter.

"This week is Holy Week, we'll reach Easter - I do not doubt that Russia will present something even more dreadful on Easter. Perhaps a turning point will come when we'll say: look, sanctions need to be strengthened," Budrys said.

According to him, the attack on Sumy became a kind of catalyst for more decisive action from the European Union. Budrys emphasized that sanctions must be tightened, and the EU needs to take concrete steps to support Ukraine.

"If we don't open negotiation chapters with Ukraine this semester, if we fail on sanctions, then we can no longer talk about any geopolitical subjectivity of the EU, we can no longer claim to have any influence in the world," Budrys warned.

In addition, Lithuania advocates for expanding sanctions, including against Russia's nuclear energy sector and the "shadow fleet" that helps bypass sanctions.

He notes that Lithuania is actively working on preparing a new package of sanctions and hopes it will be adopted at the next meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council.