Ruscists have been massively shelling Kherson with GABs, artillery, and MLRS since morning: there is victim. VIDEO

In the morning, the Russian occupation forces launched massive attacks on Kherson.

This was announced by the head of the CMA Roman Mrochko, Censor.NET reports.

He also filmed the moment of the Russian attack.

"A 70-year-old woman from Kherson sustained explosive trauma and shrapnel wounds as a result of hostile shelling of the Central district. She is currently hospitalised. Doctors are providing the victim with the necessary assistance," the statement said.

According to the prosecutor's office, the occupiers attacked the city in the morning with aircraft and artillery.

"Artillery and guided aerial bombs were recorded hitting civilian objects in a residential area.



So far, three civilians have been reported injured. The information is being clarified," they said.

The head of the RMA, Prokudin, said that the Russians were also hitting the city with MLRS.

Later, Mrochko said that a 61-year-old man was taken to hospital after suffering an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his leg as a result of the morning shelling of the Central district.

He was in his apartment at the time of the Russian attack.

A middle-aged man was reported dead in the Central district of Kherson.

According to the head of the CMA, at about 6.30 a.m., enemy aircraft attacked the Central district of Kherson.

When rescuers, social workers and public utilities arrived at the scene of the Russian bombing, the occupiers opened fire with artillery.

A 20-year-old girl was injured as a result of the morning shelling of the Central district by Russian occupation forces

