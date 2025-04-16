57 out of 97 "Shaheds" were shot down by air defense. 34 targets were lost in location - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS
On the night of April 16, 2025, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 97 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones.
This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET reports.
The launches were recorded from Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, and Chauda - occupied Crimea.
"As of 9:30 a.m., 57 Shahed-type attack UAVs (and other types of drones) were confirmed to have been shot down in the east, north, center, and south of the country.
34 enemy imitator drones were lost locally (without negative consequences)," the statement said.
The enemy attack affected the Sumy, Odesa, Dnipro, Kyiv, and Poltava regions.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password