U.S. State Department shuts down office for countering foreign propaganda and disinformation

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has announced the closure of the Center for Global Engagement at the US Department of State, which was responsible for countering foreign propaganda and disinformation.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

According to the Secretary of State, the Center spent more than $50 million annually on activities that included censorship and suppression of the voices of Americans themselves.

"I am announcing the closure of the U.S. Department of State's Office of Foreign Information Manipulation and Interference, the former Center for Global Engagement (GEC), which cost taxpayers more than $50 million a year and actively silenced and censored the voices of the Americans it was supposed to serve," Rubio said.

Read more: Rubio, Witkoff to visit Paris for Ukraine talks - Politico

The Global Engagement Center (GEC) was established in 2016 as part of the U.S. Department of State. Its main stated goal was to counter foreign propaganda and disinformation, in particular from countries such as Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea.