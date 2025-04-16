Zelenskyy establishes 10 military administrations in occupied part of Donetsk region

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has signed a decree establishing military administrations in several settlements of the Donetsk region.

As reported by Censor.NET, the corresponding document No. 240/2025 dated April 16 was published on the website of the President’s Office.

In accordance with the Law of Ukraine "On the Legal Regime of Martial Law," the President ordered the creation of 10 military administrations in the region.

In particular, the decree establishes the Kalchyk rural, Manhush township, Mariupol city, Mykilske township, and Sartana township military administrations in the Mariupol district.

In Volnovakha district, the following military administrations have been established: Staromlynivka rural, Khlibodarivka rural, Volnovakha city, Myrne township, and Olhyne township military administrations.

In connection with the establishment of military administrations in these settlements, the powers of the respective military-civil administrations will cease from the day the newly formed military administrations begin exercising their authority.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Donetsk Regional State Administration have been instructed to carry out, in accordance with the Law of Ukraine "On the Legal Regime of Martial Law," the necessary measures related to the establishment of the military administrations.

The decree enters into force on the day of its publication.

It should be noted that all of these settlements came under temporary Russian occupation in 2022.

In 2023, the then head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, stated that Ukraine could soon resolve the issue of establishing a Mariupol military administration.