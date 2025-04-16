In the temporarily occupied Henichesk, representatives of the Kremlin's Znanie society are preparing schoolchildren for war under the guise of "career guidance classes".

This is reported by the National Resistance Center (NRC), Censor.NET reports.

"Under the guise of education, children are taught how to assemble drones, repair equipment for the army, and be "useful for smo (special military operation)". Everything is done in order to form obedient soldiers for the war against Ukraine from childhood. This is not education. This is a war crime," the Center emphasizes.

The NCR emphasizes that the militarization of children is a direct violation of international humanitarian law. The Kremlin is turning schools into recruitment centers.

