Britain will support Germany’s decision to send Taurus missiles to Ukraine, - Telegraph

The UK is ready to support Germany's decision to send Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

This was reported by The Telegraph, citing sources, Censor.NET reports.

The publucation reminded that likely next German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said this week that he was ready to send Taurus to Ukraine, but only in agreement with European allies France and Britain.

An unnamed British foreign policy official said that the UK has long been in favour of the Taurus being delivered to Ukraine and would support the move if the new chancellor approves it.

"We continue to work with our partners, including Germany, to equip Ukraine as best we can to defend its sovereign territory," a British official told the publication.

The Telegraph notes that outgoing German Chancellor Olaf Scholz refused to supply Taurus to Ukraine, fearing that it could draw Germany into a direct confrontation with Russia.

"Scholz feared a scenario in which Ukraine used Taurus missiles to target the Kremlin in Moscow or take down the strategically important Kerch bridge in Crimea," the newspaper writes.

It is noted that Berlin’s refusal to supply Taurus frustrated Britain and France, who are providing Ukraine with their own long-range missiles - UK Storm Shadows and French Scalps.

Christian Democratic Union (CDU) MP Roderich Kiesewetter said that negotiations on Taurus in the new coalition were ongoing, and that British support could influence Germany's final decision.

At the same time, he noted that the CDU/CSU coalition with the Social Democrats (SPD) still lacks unity on this issue.

"The Taurus delivery remains a point of contention for the time being... I do not yet see any consensus here, especially as the parties have not agreed on the key security policy issues in the coalition agreement. I don’t yet see the Taurus being delivered. Any influence by UK leadership to finally convince Germany to deliver Taurus might help and is highly welcomed," said the German parliamentarian.

Merz recently stated that he has always been ready to support the transfer of Taurus missiles to Ukraine, provided that these deliveries are agreed with Germany's European partners.

