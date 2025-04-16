Russians shelled Sumy region 141 times during day, damaging private houses
On April 16, Russians fired 141 times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region. 257 explosions were recorded.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.
The following areas were shelled, in particular
- Krasnopillia community: mortar shelling (35 explosions), artillery shelling (23 explosions), MLRS shelling (10 explosions), FPV drone strikes (20 explosions), launch of GABs (guided aerial bombs) (12 explosions), and drop of VOG from UAVs (46 explosions).
- Bilopillia community: VOG was dropped from a UAV (6 explosions).
- Putivl community: the enemy fired from artillery (3 explosions).
- Yunakivka community: artillery shelling (32 explosions) and FPV drone strikes (3 explosions) were recorded.
- Verkhnosyrovatka community: a UAV attack (1 explosion). The shelling damaged a private house.
- Nova Sloboda community: the enemy attacked with mortars (12 explosions), artillery (FPV drones (3 explosions). The building of the village club was damaged as a result of the shelling.
- Shalyhyne community: Russians attacked with artillery (10 explosions), mortars (6 explosions), and FPV drones (5 explosions). The shelling damaged 3 private houses.
- Myropillia community: launching of GABs (7 explosions), mortar shelling (2 explosions).
- Velyka Pysarivka community: FPV drone attack (4 explosions), artillery shelling (5 explosions) and UAV attack (1 explosion). The shelling damaged a private house. There was also a drop of VOG from a UAV (2 explosions).
- Esman community: the enemy attacked with FPV drones (3 explosions).
