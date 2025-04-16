Russian Federation shelled border areas of Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions more than 150 times: more than 400 explosions per day - OC "North"

Over the past day, Russian troops fired 156 times at the border areas of three regions of Ukraine, resulting in at least 412 explosions.

This was reported by the Operational Command "North", Censor.NET informs.

Senkivka, Popivka, Yasna Polyana, Mykhalchyna Sloboda, Krasny Khutir, Serhiyivske, Mkhy, Khotiyivka, Semenivka, Bleshnya, Huta-Studenetska came under fire. Artillery, mortars, UAVs (including Shahed, Gerbera, and Molniya), FPV drones, and ammunition from drones were used.

The Sumy region: Over 30 settlements were shelled, including Osoyivka, Krasnopillia, Petrushivka, Slavgorod, Bratenytsia, Boyaro-Lezhachi, Nova Sloboda, Marchykhina Buda, and others. The enemy used artillery, mortars, UAVs, Shahed drones, FPV drones and ammunition from UAVs.

The Kharkiv region: In Bohodukhiv district, 24 explosions were recorded in the settlements of Klynova-Novoselivka, Lemishchyno, Liutivka, Tymofiivka, and Vidrodzhenivske. FPV drones, mortars, and ammunition from UAVs were used.

As noted, one civilian was preliminarily wounded. An apartment building, a locomotive, an enterprise, an outbuilding and agricultural machinery were damaged. The information is being clarified.

