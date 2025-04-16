ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
3904 visitors online
News Shelling of Kharkiv region Shelling of Sumy region Shelling of Chernihiv region
263 1

Russian Federation shelled border areas of Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions more than 150 times: more than 400 explosions per day - OC "North"

Four border violators detained

Over the past day, Russian troops fired 156 times at the border areas of three regions of Ukraine, resulting in at least 412 explosions.

This was reported by the Operational Command "North", Censor.NET informs.

Senkivka, Popivka, Yasna Polyana, Mykhalchyna Sloboda, Krasny Khutir, Serhiyivske, Mkhy, Khotiyivka, Semenivka, Bleshnya, Huta-Studenetska came under fire. Artillery, mortars, UAVs (including Shahed, Gerbera, and Molniya), FPV drones, and ammunition from drones were used.

The Sumy region: Over 30 settlements were shelled, including Osoyivka, Krasnopillia, Petrushivka, Slavgorod, Bratenytsia, Boyaro-Lezhachi, Nova Sloboda, Marchykhina Buda, and others. The enemy used artillery, mortars, UAVs, Shahed drones, FPV drones and ammunition from UAVs.

The Kharkiv region: In Bohodukhiv district, 24 explosions were recorded in the settlements of Klynova-Novoselivka, Lemishchyno, Liutivka, Tymofiivka, and Vidrodzhenivske. FPV drones, mortars, and ammunition from UAVs were used.

As noted, one civilian was preliminarily wounded. An apartment building, a locomotive, an enterprise, an outbuilding and agricultural machinery were damaged. The information is being clarified.

See more: 57 out of 97 "Shaheds" were shot down by air defense. 34 targets were lost in location - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

Author: 

shoot out (13068) Sumska region (1115) Kharkivska region (496) Chernihivska region (141) OC North (2)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 