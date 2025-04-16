Since beginning of day, 92 combat engagements have taken place on front line, nearly 30 of them in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

In total, 92 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day. Ukrainian defenders continue to resolutely repel the enemy's attempts to advance into the depths of our territory, inflicting fire damage on them.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian shelling of Ukraine

Today, Russian troops conducted one missile and 77 air strikes, using two missiles and dropping 128 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used more than a thousand kamikaze drones and fired more than 4,700 rounds at Ukrainian troop positions and populated areas.

The situation in Kharkiv region

In the Kupiansk direction, the aggressor conducted offensive actions in the areas of Petropavlivka, Nova Kruhliakivka, Bohuslavka and Zahryzove. Ukrainian defenders stopped all five enemy attacks.

In the Lyman direction, the Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 15 times near the settlements of Nadiia, Novoserhiivka, Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Nove and towards Olhivka and Zelena Dolyna. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

Hostilities in the East

Ukrainian troops repelled nine enemy attacks in the Siversk direction, the occupants tried to advance in the areas of Hryhorivka, Ivano-Darivka, Vyimka and Verkhnokamianske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our defenders five times in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Kurdiumivka and Stupochky.

Eight times, Russians advanced on the positions of Ukrainian units in the Toretsk direction in the areas of Toretsk and Leonidivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupants have tried to advance 29 times to the positions of Ukrainian units. The enemy attacked in the areas of Oleksandropil, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Uspenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Preobrazhenka, Troitske, Andriivka, Bohdanivka and towards Stara Mykolaivka and Serhiivka. Pokrovsk, Dovha Balka, Zorya, Nova Poltavka, Malynivka, Kalynivka, Shevchenko Pervoe and Hrodivka were hit by air strikes.

According to preliminary data, 138 invaders were neutralized in this direction today, 67 of them were killed. Ukrainian troops also destroyed seven vehicles, four motorcycles, six UAVs and two cannons. In addition, one tank, two IFVs, two motorcycles and two Russian vehicles were damaged.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our troops 15 times in the areas of Kostiantynopil, Rozlyv, Bahatyry and Pryvilne. Two combat engagements are still ongoing. Enemy aircraft attacked the areas of Zelene Pole, Komyshuvakha, Novodarivka and Verbove.

In the Huliaipole direction, Zaliznychne and Huliaipole came under air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, the aggressor attacked the positions of our defenders six times in the direction of Lobkove, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Stepove, and Kamianske. Lukianivske, Stepnohirsk and Kamianske were subjected to air strikes. Fighting continues in four locations.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 935,160 people (+1180 per day), 10,629 tanks, 26,290 artillery systems, 22,150 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The enemy conducted three offensives in the Pridniprovske direction, one of which is still ongoing. At the same time, it launched air strikes with guided bombs on Kherson.

Kursk direction

Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian troops have repelled 10 occupiers' assaults in the Kursk region. In addition, the enemy launched 19 air strikes, dropping 32 guided bombs, and fired 308 times at Ukrainian troops' positions and localities, including 16 times from multiple launch rocket systems.

Today, it is worth mentioning the soldiers of the 2nd Regiment of the National Guard of Ukraine, the 31st Separate Mechanized Brigade, and the 406th Separate Artillery Brigade, who are effectively destroying the enemy, inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment.

