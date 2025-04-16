Explosions heard in Dnipro: Air Force had warned of threat from enemy UAVs

On the evening of April 16, a series of explosions occurred in Dnipro.

This was reported by Suspilne TV channel, Censor.NET informs.

"Sounds of explosions were heard in Dnipro," it was reported at 10:03 pm.

"Repeated sounds of explosions are heard in Dnipro," it was reported at 10:31 pm.

"A series of explosions in Dnipro," was reported at 10:32 pm.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force reported the movement of Russian attack UAVs toward the city of Dnipro.

"UAVs moving toward Dnipro city," it was reported at 9:55 p.m.

"Dnipro city - UAVs approaching the city," it was reported at 10:26 pm.

Earlier, it was reported that on the evening of April 16, Russian troops launched attack drones at Ukraine.

